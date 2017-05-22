Police Committed To Providing Accommodation For Rank And Files – IGP Idris

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has expressed commitment towards ensuring that the rank and files of the Nigeria Police have accommodation before they retire.

IGP Idris, who reiterated this commitment at the the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) youth programme over the weekend, stated that the provision of accommodation will serve as moral booster to the policemen and something to look forward to.

Addressing the youths at the event, the IGP urged them to be committed to hard work as their contribution to the development of Nigeria cannot be over emphasised.

Also speaking, the wife of the IGP and POWA president, Princess Asmau Ndayako Idris noted that “youths and children make up 60 percent out of the 180 million of the Nigerian population all over. This means that serious attention should be paid to this group if we are to have a nation to b e proud in future. With this large population of young people, the need for their education, health, welfare and good moral values have to be taken Into consideration. This is an enormous task for government and that is why we call on other stakeholders to come in to assist the government.

“To the youths, you should be an example to other children by upholding the core values of the Nigeria Police Force which is Integrity and Discipline. You should shun any form of social vice, be dedicated to your studies, support your parents by being of good morals as this will help give them emotional and psychological stability to discharge their duties effectively but above all, be God fearing in all you do.”

She had also decried the increasing rate of drug of abuse in the northern part of the country and disclosed that POWA would be launching a campaign by June in Kano state.

According to her, “I understand that the northern part of the country is the most affected when it comes to drug abuse especially amongst our youths and now we are coming to the realisation that it is not just the youths, but also the adults and the mothers which may be because of insurgency and unemployment.

“We as POWA want to contribute our quota and hopefully by June, we will go to Kano state to launch a campaign against drug abuse in Kano state. I know things are hard but we must give back to our police family, our host community especially to the women and children.”

The post Police Committed To Providing Accommodation For Rank And Files – IGP Idris appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

