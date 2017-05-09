Police confirm renewed attack on Ebonyi community

The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed a renewed attack on the Azuoffia-Okpuitumo community of Abakaliki Local Government Area by suspected invaders from neigbouring Ojuitim Community of Cross River. DSP Jude Madu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, said this on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Madu, however, […]

Police confirm renewed attack on Ebonyi community

