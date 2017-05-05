Police discover new kidnappers’ hideout in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said it had discovered a new kidnappers’ hideout where arms as well as police and military life jackets were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Fatai Owoseni, who confirmed the discovery to newsmen, said that it was made during raids of creeks at Isawo in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Owoseni said that the hideout was discovered on Thursday by a team of Ikorodu Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Volunteer Police led by Superintendent Godfrey Soriweiu.

He noted that the success came two weeks after the discovery of a similar hideout in Isawo.

“In continuation of its onslaught on militants operating from the creeks, Lagos State Police Command early Thursday morning raided and recovered seven army and police bullet-proof vests.

“The teams also recovered eight ballistic helmets and nine life jackets from a new kidnapper’s hideout in Lagos.

“ Other item recovered by the team includes a speed boat belonging to the suspected kidnappers, “he said.

He said that the team thereafter destroyed the hideout before moving the recovered items out of the location.

“The suspected kidnappers, who were preparing their morning meal, scampered into safety on sighting the special team, abandoning several items,” he said.

The post Police discover new kidnappers’ hideout in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

