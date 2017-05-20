Police discovers body of unidentified person in Bauchi State

The Police has discovered the body of a yet-to-be-identified person at Yuga Forest in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Garba Umar, said in a statement on Wednesday that an AK47 rifle was also recovered beside the corpse. He said, “At 5.30pm on May 14, 2017, following …

