Police Fire Tear Gas on Peaceful Protesters In Calabar, Cross River State

The Police in Cross River today used tear gas to disperse peaceful #iStandWithDestinationCrossRiver demonstrators who stood up to express their dissatisfaction over the performance of the state government.

According to reports, Protesters were barred from entering the millennium park by the policemen who claimed that ‘hoodlums would attack them’.

The power drunk officers also threatened to

