Police gun down five suspected armed robbers in Delta

• Special force drafted to Abraka to stem hersmen’s killings

Operatives of the Delta State Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) have killed five suspected armed robbers within Ughelli in a gun battle at the weekend.

The state Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Asaba, disclosed that the robbery suspects were killed in a gun duel between operatives of SAKCCS and the armed robbers, alleging that the victims may have been responsible for the killing of the Ughelli Area Commander, Mr. Usman Ndabobo.

He said in another development, four members of a robbery gang, mainly Fulani natives who had allegedly been terrorizing residents of Olomoro-Iyede in Isoko area of the state, were also reportedly killed by the police who were on routine patrol in the area.

Ibrahim said that suspects confessed that they shot the officer (Ndanbobo) whom they waylaid in Ughelli because he decided to fight over the keys to his Toyota Camry car with registration number EKP 05, AAX, which they attempted to rob.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to avoid a breakdown of law and order in Abraka and to curtail the excesses of suspected Fulani herdsmen, the Delta State Police Command has deployed a Special Mobile Police Squad to the area.

The special team, which is out to beef up security in the volatile Abraka community, the host community of the Delta State University, it was learnt, is from Asaba Mopol 31 and Mopol 51 from Oghara headquarters of Ethiope West Local Council.

It was gathered that the Unit from Asaba-Mopol 31 arrived the Abraka Division of the Police Force to officially report to the Divisional Police Officer of Abraka Division around 3:35p.m. on Friday, while the other squad from Oghara arrived the town yesterday.

Briefing The Guardian on the development in a telephone interview, the police boss said the presence of the special unit was part of proactive measures by the command to nip in the bud further activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen in the area.

“We have been having it bad in that area; we have been relying on intelligence report from members of the community, but it is not forthcoming and we cannot continue to allow the situation to deteriorate. So, we are taking the bull by the horn; you know, without intelligence, it is difficult to succeed in this kind of situation, especially as it relates to herdsmen’s issue,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

