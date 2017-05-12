Police: How brother killed Naval officer over father’s estate

A Police detective, ASP Uthman Lamidi, on Friday told an Ikeja High Court presided over by Justice Raliatu Adebiyi how a Naval officer, Wale Allen, was stabbed to death with a broken bottle by his elder brother over their late father’s estate. Wale was allegedly murdered by Abiodun Allen, 31, following an argument over their father’s property. According to the detective, Wale, who was serving in Port Harcourt, had visited the family home to settle a dispute over their late father’s property which was allegedly taken over by Abiodun.

