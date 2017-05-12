Pages Navigation Menu

Police: How brother killed Naval officer over father’s estate

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A Police detective,  ASP Uthman Lamidi, on Friday told an  Ikeja High Court presided over by Justice Raliatu Adebiyi how a Naval officer, Wale Allen, was stabbed to death with a broken bottle by his elder brother over their late father’s estate. Wale was allegedly murdered by Abiodun Allen, 31, following an argument over their father’s property. According to the detective, Wale, who was serving in Port  Harcourt, had visited the family home to settle a dispute over their late father’s property which was allegedly taken over by Abiodun.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

