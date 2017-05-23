Pages Navigation Menu

Police identify Manchester bomber as Salman Abedi

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Salman Abedi has been named by police as the suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured 59 at Manchester Arena on Monday night. The BBC understands the 22-year-old was Manchester born and from a family of Libyan origin. So far three victims have been named – Saffie Rose Roussos, eight, Georgina Callander and…

