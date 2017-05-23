Police identify Salman Abedi, 22, as Manchester bomber

Police said 22-year-old Salman Abedi, 22 is the suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured 59 at Manchester Arena on Monday night. According to BBC, the suspect who was born in Manchester is from a family of Libyan origin. The Greater Manchester Police, however, said since Abedi had not been identified by the coroner, no further details would be given.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

