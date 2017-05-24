Police inspector, siblings killed in Lagos masquerade festival – The Punch
Police inspector, siblings killed in Lagos masquerade festival
The Punch
A police inspector and two siblings have lost their lives during a masquerade festival at Ilagbo community, in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State. PUNCH Metro learnt that some youths of Oriyanrin, a neighbouring community, had attended the masquerade …
Police inspector, two others killed in Lagos carnival
Fatai Owoseni Police arrest two suspected killers of Inspector in Lagos
