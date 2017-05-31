Pages Navigation Menu

Police inspector, soldier, 38 others paraded for tanker hijacking, robbery

Posted on May 31, 2017

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded a serving soldier and a  police inspector for allegedly hijacking fuel-laden trucks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 other  suspects were also paraded for offences ranging  from armed robbery, kidnapping and  stealing to  cultism. Addressing  newsmen at the police headquarters in  Eleyele, Ibadan, Mr Abiodun Odude, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police,  said  the suspected hijackers often wore camouflage and police uniforms to carry out their operations.

