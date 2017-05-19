Police: Man dies after setting himself on fire in Munich

Police on Friday said a 54-year-old set himself on fire in central Munich and later died of his injuries. “The unidentified man doused himself with several litres of petrol before setting himself ablaze in the Bavarian capital’s central Marienplatz square,’’ police said. Passersby were able to extinguish the flames but the man died about an […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

