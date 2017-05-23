Pages Navigation Menu

Police nab 18 suspects over exam malpractices in Akwa Ibom

Eighteen male suspects are being quizzed by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for attempted malpractice during the just concluded JAMB examination held nationwide. A statement by the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, disclosed that the men were arrested yesterday in a rented apartment at No.13, Lutheran Road, Ikot Ekpene, […]

