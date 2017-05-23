Police nab 18 suspects over exam malpractices in Akwa Ibom

Eighteen male suspects are being quizzed by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for attempted malpractice during the just concluded JAMB examination held nationwide. A statement by the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, disclosed that the men were arrested yesterday in a rented apartment at No.13, Lutheran Road, Ikot Ekpene, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

