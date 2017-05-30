Police nab 3 electricity cable vandals

By Gabriel Olawale

Three persons have been arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Ogba, Lagos, for attempting to vandalise Ikeja Electric’s 500KV transformer at Orisunbare, Ayobo area of Lagos State.

The suspected vandals were apprehended on the May 23 by the vigilante groups of Orisunbare Community Ayobo and handed over to the police.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, attempt to steal and vandalise distribution transformer cables and unlawful possession of dangerous tools.

The accused persons were consequently remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Prisons, pending when the case will come up in June 19 for mention.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ayobo Police Station, Chief Superintendent Anyanwu Kingsley, commended the efforts of the community in apprehending the suspects, noting that the support of the vigilante groups has helped in curbing crimes in communities.

Lamenting the rise of vandalism, Head, Corporate Communica-tions Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, said the company had suffered over 30 attacks on transformer sub-stations within the last four months, particularly in Igando, Ikotun, Akowonjo in Oshodi and Ayobo.

