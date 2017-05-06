Police nab 4 kidnapping suspects in Osun, Ondo
The police Intelligence Response Team says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Osun and Ondo State. Mr Abba Kyari, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the team, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday. According to him, the suspects are Teslim Ibitoye, 38, Sunday David, 35 and Akeem Ibitoye.
