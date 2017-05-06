Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police nab 4 kidnapping suspects in Osun, Ondo

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The police Intelligence Response Team says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Osun and Ondo State. Mr Abba Kyari, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the team, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday. According to him, the suspects are Teslim Ibitoye, 38, Sunday David, 35 and Akeem Ibitoye.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.