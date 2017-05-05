Pages Navigation Menu

Police nab 43 cultists in Bayelsa – Vanguard

Police nab 43 cultists in Bayelsa
YENAGOA—THE police in Bayelsa State, yesterday, paraded 43 suspects, among them a 13-year-old boy, who were arrested for cultism, which the state's Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, said was closely connected to robbery. ADVERTISING.
