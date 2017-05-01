Pages Navigation Menu

Police nab driver for supplying fuel, food to insurgents

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BORNO Police Command said it has arrested a driver, Malam Modu Mustapha, suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Maiduguri that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by members of the public. “The police […]

