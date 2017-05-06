Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police nabs four generator stealers in Imo State

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Imo State Police Command on Friday charged four suspected armed robbers to court in Owerri, the state capital.  State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, paraded the suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters before their arraignment.  The suspects are Ugochukwu Onyema, 30, of Umunkwu Umuezeopara in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of …

The post Police nabs four generator stealers in Imo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.