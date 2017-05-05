Police nabs robbers who rob bank customers in Edo State
Edo state police command have arrested a gang of interstate armed robbers. The three suspects, among them a female, specialize in stationing a cab in front of banks, waiting to pick their unsuspecting passengers who had just withdrawn money from the bank. They were arrested near Ramat park in Benin city after successfully robbing a …
