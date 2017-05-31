Police, Navy clash in Cross River as lives were lost

It was a battle between between men of the Nigerian Navy and police force on Tuesday in Calabar. The clash, which occurred at the Akim Police Station axis of the IBB Way in Calabar, it was gathered, led to the death of one person while several others were injured. The whole area was thrown into confusion …

