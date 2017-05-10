Police promise violence-free LG polls in Lagos State

The Lagos State Police Command says it will synergise with other security agencies to ensure violence-free Local Government elections in the state. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, said this during the visit of the Chairman, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips, to the State Police Command on Wednesday in Ikeja.…

