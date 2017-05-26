Police Raid Ekweremadu’s Abuja Home, Fani-Kayode Calls It ‘Shameful and Shocking’

The Nigeria Police on Friday conducted a search on the official guest house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu. The guest house is located in the highbrow Maitama District, Abuja.

Ekweremadu’s Special Adviser, Mr. Uche Anichukwu who confirmed the search on the guest house, said police did not inform the senator or any of his aides before the search was conducted.

Anichukwu further said that only the senator’s steward was present when the police team arrived at the property, adding that nothing incriminating was found in the premises.

According to him, the policemen were said to have told the steward that they were detailed by the Force Headquarters to carry out the search.

Reacting to the development, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode condemned the incident describing it as shameful and shocking.

“I just finished speaking to the Deputy Senate President and he confirmed to me that his home was raided by security forces today.

“This is shameful and shocking. Raiding the homes of our friends and leaders like Ekweremadu and harassing their children will not deter, stop or silence those of us that are in the opposition. It will only harden our hearts and strengthen our resolve.

“As each day goes by more and more people have come to accept the fact that the Buhari administration is a government of FASCISTS and BEASTS.

“They are led and guided by dark and sinister forces whose sole agenda is to divide our people and destroy our country.

“You illegally and indefinitely lock up Sambo Dasuki, El Zak Zaky, Ifeanyi Uba and countless others and you criminalize them before the world.

“Worse still you refuse to bring them before the courts of law or to give their lawyers full and free access to them.

“You demonise opposition members and those that criticise your government whilst you treat your own party members and government officials as if they were angels and saints even when and where they indulge in monumental acts of depravity and corruption.

“Instead of protecting the lives Nigerians from the barbaric Fulani militias and herdsmen and other genocidal maniacs you are using the security forces to wage war against the opposition and the Nigerian people.

“We expected this sort of thing from the tyrant called President Buhari but we did not expect it from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

“He is an erudite lawyer and a gentleman of good stock and noble blood and he really should know better”, Fani-Kayode said.

