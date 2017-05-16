Police recover remains of slain marine policemen in Delta

By Perez Brisibe & Paul Olayemi

SAPELE—Delta State Police Command, yesterday, disclosed that the remains of four policemen declared missing, following an attack on Police Marine Base, Sapele, have been recovered.

The attack further heightened tension in Sapele and environs as security sources disclosed that the base was attacked by a gang of suspected militants operating in the area, who also made away with an undisclosed number of arms and ammunition.

The source hinted that the remains of the operatives were discovered in the river between Abigborodo and Arouwun communities in Warri North and Sapele Local Government areas.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said: “Investigation into the incident is on. We had to go in search of the bodies because at first, they were declared missing and it was later that we found their remains.

“I am not in the position to say if they are pirates or not. We are still searching for the arms the policemen bore at the time of death.”

