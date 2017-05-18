Police Recovers Dead Bodies Of 4 Police Officers Killed By Militants In Delta State

The Police in Delta said they had recovered corpses of four of its officers allegedly killed by suspected militants on May 15.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the recovery to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

“The militants will be fished out, as investigation is ongoing on the matter,” he said.

The deceased policemen were allegedly killed by the militants along the Benin river.

The victims were simply identified as Aghoro (Commander), Sagay, Andrew and Mejer and their bodies have been deposited at both Sapale General Hospital and Central Hospital, Warri.

Their vandalised boat has also been taken to Abiugborodo community under the care of some soldiers.

A reliable source said that the policemen were invited by the militants to come and collect money to pave way for them to carry out their illegal bunkering.

They were said to have ventured into the journey at about 2:30 a.m. on that fateful day without a back- up patrol boat.

“Only one, Mr Ugbo on board the boat swam to safety with bullet wounds and is currently recuperating at an undisclosed hospital,” the source said.

Reacting to insinuation that the police were on illegal patrol when they got killed , Aniamaka said:

“We expect sympathy and to commiserate with the institution that lost four of its men inside the deep.

“We do not deploy our men to go and be collecting money from militants. Whatever duty they were on, we are investigating the matter.

“I am reflecting on how insensitive and callous certain persons can be especially on issues relating to the police,” he said.

