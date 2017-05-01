Police releases an official statement why they arrested Sule Lamido

The Kano State Police Command have released an official reason for the reason behind the arrest of the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido. This was disclosed by the police spokesperson, Samba Sokoto, who said Mr. Lamido was arrested for making statements capable of inciting violence. Mr. Sokoto said the ex-governor’s alleged offence is …

The post Police releases an official statement why they arrested Sule Lamido appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

