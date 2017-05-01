Police rescues 8 year old boy used as collateral N8,000 by Parents
The 15-year-old boy that was used as a collateral for N8,000 loan last week by his parents has been rescued by the Lagos State Police Command. PUNCH Metro learnt that the police had already transferred the victim’s parents and others alleged to have been involved in the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, …
