Police score Enugu high on peace and security

The Nigerian Police Thursday applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his untiring commitment towards the peace and security of the state.

The police force equally scored Enugu state high on initiation of innovative programmes aimed at complementing the efforts of security agencies in combating crimes and securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Mohammed made the assertion in Enugu during the launch of Neighborhood Endowment Fund and presentation of security equipment to registered Neighborhood Watch groups procured by the state government.

The event was also graced by the GOC 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu who was represented by the Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. L. A. Adegboye; the State Director of State Security Services (SSS), represented by the Deputy Director, S. Alao; the Commander, Nigerian Airforce Base, represented by Squadron Leader, H. E Godos; the Commander, NDLEA, Enugu, Barr. Anthony Nkem Ohanyere; the Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mrs. Kalu Ukwurie, among others.

The police commissioner stated that the Neighborhood Watch groups will assist the security agencies in their community policing efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property, promising that the police will partner the vigilante groups and the state government to actualize their set objectives.

He advised members of the Neighborhood Watch to be law abiding and submit themselves to the various security agencies at various local governments, in order to collaborate with them to win the fight against crime and other security challenges.

“We are ready to partner with you (vigilante groups) to ensure that we maintain law and order. You have to submit yourself to our various security agencies at the various local government areas, including our DPOs. You have to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that any arrest you made you handover to them because constitutionally the police is empowered to prosecute cases. You should have this in your mind.

“Your Excellency, I commend you for these giant strides aimed at maintaining peace and security. As you all know, security of lives and property is the first and most important dividend of democracy. We are going to give you maximum cooperation to ensure that Enugu remains safe and we are all here to ensure that this administration succeeds. We should know that indeed Enugu State is in the hands of God”, the Police commissioner said.

Also at the event, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) speaking through its secretary, Apostle Joseph Ajujungwa, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his good works in the state, describing him as a church-friendly governor and a blessing to the church in particular and humanity in general.

“You are church-friendly and we cannot thank you enough. There was a time when we used to sleep in the church after night vigils because of crime rates. But today we can sleep with our two eyes closed and during the night vigil nobody can invade us anymore and we hold our night vigils freely and return home safely. The church is thankful to God because of a man like you”, the CAN secretary said.

In his address, Gov. Ugwuanyi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the enthronement of peace, safety and security in the state as its cardinal policy objective, adding that the government has continued to make profound investments to maintain strategic partnerships with security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in order to ensure the realization of its goals.

The governor charged all communities in the state to accord the security initiative the seriousness it deserves, urging them to make necessary commitments to ensure that the accruing benefits will be felt in their respective jurisdictions.

He stated that the state government donated an initial seed money of N100 million to support the security efforts and activities of the communities in pursuit of its objective to strengthen the State’s Neighbourhood Association and Watch Groups.

“The gains and achievements that we have made in this direction, have earned Enugu State an enviable status as one of the most peaceful, secure and safest States in the country”, the governor added.

