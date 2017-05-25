Police set to investigate the murderers of KAI official in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday has began investigation to find the hoodlums that allegedly stoned an official of the state’s Kick Against Indiscipline Brigade to death. The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that investigation had started immediately and perpetrators would be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others. “Investigation had …

The post Police set to investigate the murderers of KAI official in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

