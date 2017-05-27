Pages Navigation Menu

Police smashes kidnap syndicate in Benue, sets victim free

Posted on May 27, 2017

LESS than one week after the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, signed into Law, the Anti Kidnapping bill, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Benue State Police Command smashed a kidnap syndicate and rescued a kidnap victim in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state. The victim, Mr Ape, the proprietor of Excel Grace […]

