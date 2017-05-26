Pages Navigation Menu

Police stop angry youths from burning down motor park

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

A team of policemen from the Eket Division of the Police Command in Akwa Ibom, on Friday stopped angry youths from burning down a motor park in the area. The youths were irked over the reported death of two persons allegedly knocked down by a taxi driver trying to escape from members of a task…

