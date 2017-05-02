Police Summit Holds May 11 – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, set May 11 and 12 as the new date for the National Security Summit on Farmers-Pastoralists clashes, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes in Nigeria scheduled to hold at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to Force PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, Inspector General of olice, IGP Idris “wishes to inform all stakeholders invited for the National Security Summit on Farmers-Pastoralists Clashes, Kidnapping and Other Forms of Violent Crimes in Nigeria, that the summit will be held on the 11th and 12th of May, 2017 at International Conference Centre, Abuja from 10:00 am in the morning daily.”

The FPRO further noted that the Inspector General of Police, recognises the concerns which all the stakeholders have shown towards the success of the summit and expresses sincere appreciation and gratitude to the special guest of honour of the summit, the chairman of the summit, the 36 state governors and the FCT minister, and guest of honour of the summit, other ministers invited, service chiefs, government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the organized private sector, captains of industry, heads of other sister security and safety agencies, leaders of herdsmen and farmers associations, resource persons and intellectuals, women and youth groups, opinion leaders, stakeholders and other invited guests for their acknowledgements to attend the summit.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris had disclosed plans to convene a National Security Summit to look into the disturbing trend of kidnapping, farmers-herdsmen class and other security challenges.

IGP Idris stated this while speaking with commissioners of police and senior police officers at a meeting in Abuja in February, 2017.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

