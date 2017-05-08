Police Take Over Gbese Palace – Peace FM Online
|
Police Take Over Gbese Palace
Peace FM Online
Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Davide Asante Apeatu and the Accra Regional Police Command last week Monday, May 1, 2017, dispatched a team of police officers to officially cordon off the traditional palace of Gbese Mantse, located at Ga Mashie …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!