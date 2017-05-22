Police tear gas El-Zakzaky protesters in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force on Monday in Abuja tear gassed scores of Shiittes protesters demanding the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The protesters who converged at the office of the National Human Rights Commission, had marched through streets, displaying placards, calling for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky.

However, police personnel armed to the teeth, including support of armoured personnel carriers, mobilized to the scene and dispersed the protesters with use of tear gas and water cannons.

Before Mondays protest to the National Human Rights Commission, the unrelenting followers of El-Zakzaky had carried out similar protests to the National Assembly but were also stopped by the police.

There has been pro-El-Zakzaky protests across the country since his arrest with his wife and detention by the DSS December 2016 following a bloody clash with the military in 2016 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The post Police tear gas El-Zakzaky protesters in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

