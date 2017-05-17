Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police to establish 100 area commands across the country – DIG

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force says it has concluded arrangement to establish additional 100 Area Commands across the country to bring policing closer to the people. Emmanuel Inyang, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South South, disclosed this during interactive session with stakeholders in Uyo on Wednesday. Inyang, who was on familiarisation tour […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.