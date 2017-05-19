Police toxicologist report faults Adeleke’s Nurse claim

The police toxicology report on the pathological examination carried out on late Senator Isiaka Adeleke Friday faulted the claim by the nurse, Mr Alfred Aderibigbe who administered drugs on the deceased earlier before his death.

Aderibigbe who is a Chief Nursing Officer at Comprehensive Health Centre, Edunabon, Osun State, had during his evidence before the coroner set up by the Osun state government to probe Adeleke’s death in his evidence on Thursday denied administering Gentamicine on the Senator while treating him for gout.

The nurse said he diluted hydrocortisone in fluid and gave Metamyzole, diazepam, pentazocine and analgin intramuscular to the deceased.

But the toxicologist examination carried out by Mr Benedict Agbu, a police forensic expert, revealed that Adeleke was administered with gentamicine before his death.

The post Police toxicologist report faults Adeleke’s Nurse claim appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

