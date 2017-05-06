Police uncover new kidnappers’ hideout in Ishawo, recover weapons

The Police in Lagos have uncovered a kidnappers’ den at Ishawo in Ikorodu area of the state and recovered items used by the gang.State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who disclosed this, stated that the discovery was made around 8am yesterday by a team of policemen combing the creeks.

The discovery came two weeks after joint forces clearing Ishawo creeks uncovered a similar den.According to him, the team, led by Godfrey Soriweiu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), comprised operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Ikorodu and Volunteer Police.

Owoseni said the team recovered seven Army and Police bulletproof vests, eight ballistic helmets, nine life jackets and a speedboat.He said the team destroyed the hideout before moving the items out of the location, adding: “The suspected kidnappers, who were preparing their morning meal, scampered to safety on sighting the special team, abandoning several items.

“While the team is continuing with its operation, it has been charged to redouble its efforts in ensuring that Lagos creeks are free of kidnappers.”The Police chief, who confirmed that seven suspects arrested during the operation that killed notorious militant, Ossy Ibori, in Ondo were handed over to the Lagos Command, said they would soon be charged to court.

