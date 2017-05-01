Pages Navigation Menu

Police Warns IPOB against Planned Protest in Abuja

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Musa Kimo has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against its planned protest in Abuja. Kimo gave the warning in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, ASP Usen Omorodion in Abuja on Sunday. He said as a professional organisation, the command will not fold […]

