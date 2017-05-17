Police who killed tailor apprentice will be punished for his offence- Police Command

The Divisonal Police Officer, Ijeshatedo Police Station, CSP Mohammed Yakubu, who allegedly shot dead a tailor apprentice, Jamiu Ayoade will be punished accordingly, this is made known by the State Police Command. The command stated that investigations into the case would be concluded this week, adding that Yakubu would be arraigned thereafter. The state Commissioner …

The post Police who killed tailor apprentice will be punished for his offence- Police Command appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

