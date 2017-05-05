Policeman dead, 3 others injured as Armed Robbers attack Diamond Bank in Owerri (graphic photo)

Unknown gunmen today Friday May 5th, 2017 struck at the Diamond Bank at Item street, Owerri, Imo State, in an attempt to rob an expatriate contractor who was at the bank, to carry out some financial transactions in the company of his Police Orderly.

According to @IfeanyiCy, they shot the policeman, repeatedly, to get an easy access to their target. The police Orderly was, however, brave enough to challenge them even with his wounds. The awareness created and the combined firepower of the police officers attached to the bank, were enough to repel the gunmen.

The police officer later died and 3 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries. The

body of the deceased officer, simply identified as Hussain Jamaiz, has been evacuated and taken to the morgue by the officers of Imo Police Command.

