Policeman shot dead in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a police sergeant at a police station in Yenagoa.

The spokesman of the command, Mr Asinim Butswat, confirmed the killing in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

He, however, did not disclose the identity of the killed policeman but said that manhunt for the killers had commenced.

Butswat said that the sergeant was shot dead while on guard duty at the Sagbama Police Station in the Yenagoa metropolis.

“The policeman was killed on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in front of the Sagbama Police Station by two unknown gunmen on an unregistered motorcycle.

“We are working to establish the motive behind the dastardly act because they didn’t stop. We recovered the rifle of the dead policeman.

“They shot at the policeman and zoomed off but we have swung into action and some people have volunteered useful information, “Butswat said.

NAN learnt that the incident threw policemen at the station into confusion. The sergeant was reportedly gunned down by the hoodlums, who made their way to the station on a motorcycle.

Witnesses told NAN that the two gunmen escaped before policemen at the station could recover from the confusion triggered by the unexpected attack.

They claimed that the fleeing gunmen shot at a group of policemen in front of the station with a pump action gun, killing the unidentified policeman on the spot.

The witnesses expressed surprise that the policemen who survived the attack did not go after the fleeing gunmen.

