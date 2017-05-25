Polio: Kaduna Maintains Zero Status Since 2012 – el-Rufai

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,

Kaduna State has maintained a zero polio status since November 2012, the state Governor,Malam Nasir el-Rufai has disclosed.

The governor who disclosed this during the ongoing ministerial briefing through his Commissioner for Health Dr. Paul Manya Dogo reiterated the commitment of the state government to do anything humanly possible to maintain such status.

He noted that prior to the administration under his leadership, the health indices of the state were very disturbing despite investments in healthcare, hence the need that saw to the convening of a health summit very early into his administration that brought together important relevant stakeholders including local, national andinternational partners to discuss the Kaduna State healthcare.

According to the governor, Kaduna State now have a robust immunisation program, purchase of cold chain equipment ‎(144SDDs refrigerators) to fill in the gaps and such equipment have been deployed to the 255 Primary Health Care (PHCs) centres with additional zonal cold stores built and fitted with walk-in-cold rooms for effective and efficient routinne vaccination.

“Close to one thousand directly funded primary health centres now offer routine immunization with outreach services to their host communities.

“The polio eradication initiative has been sustained and th estate has maintained a zero polio status since November, 2012” he said.

“For improved health outcomes,government is committed to building a resilient health commodities supply chain management system.”

Our sustainable drug. Supply system and free maternal and child health program did not have a functional logistic management system or standard operating procedures.

