Polio: LASG Set For Implementation Of Second Round Immunization Campaign

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government will, from Saturday, 6th May, 2017 commence implementation of the second round of a 4-day campaign against Poliomyelitis (National Immunization Plus Days) in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas across the State. Special Adviser on Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga who disclosed this today said that all children under five years will be vaccinated against the disease with two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine irrespective of their immunization status starting from 8.

Hello. Add your message here.