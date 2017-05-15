Political juggernauts shut down Abuja for Melaye’s book launch

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigeria politicians on Monday shut down the federal capital territory for sen. Dino Melaye’s book launch.

Those in attendance includes, the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu, Speaker House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Bello Mohammed, his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Dr. Chris Ngige and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Anyim Pius Anyim. Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Molori, serving and past members of the National Assembly, with Former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings and Chairman of Dangote Groups, Alhaji Aliko Dangote,ably represented and other political juggernauts.

However, the book, titled ‘Antidotes for Corruption’, is divided into 14 chapters with 600 pages. The launching is taking place at Umaru Ya’Adua Centre, Abuja, newsmen gathered.

According to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Umar Ghali Na’Abba, “corruption is not only about financial misappropriation, it is defined by social defiance and failure of leadership. Nepotism is also a corruption.

“It is good the launching is happening at this time, perhaps to help in reorientation of the youths and leaders of the country on the dangers of corruption,” he said.

The post Political juggernauts shut down Abuja for Melaye’s book launch appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

