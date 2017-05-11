Pollution: community sues Eni – The Nation Newspaper
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Pollution: community sues Eni
The Nation Newspaper
The Ikebiri community of Bayelsa State has instituted a legal action against Italian oil giant, ENI, over an oil spill dating back to 2010, which has not been addressed. The oil giant, which operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil …
