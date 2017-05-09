Pages Navigation Menu

Poor network: Defaulting operators to face NCC sanctions

National Accord

Poor network: Defaulting operators to face NCC sanctions
National Accord
The Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, on Monday vowed to penalize and rank network operators based on their performance to ensure good service delivery to consumers. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, made the vow at …
