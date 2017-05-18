Poor Performance: Reps To Summon JAMB, CBT Operators

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI

The Federal House of Representative committee on Tertiary institution has disclosed that the management of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB and accredited CBT operators would be summoned over the ugly experience that trailed the admission exercise.

Chairman of the house committee, Hon Aminu Suleiman Goro, who on Thursday conducted an inspection tour of CBT centres around Kano metropolis lamented over what he describes as poor atmospheric condition, long queue and poor coordination, in most of the private centres, he visited.

He berate a situation, where students slated to sit for the examination by 9:am as at 11:am were still struggling on an endless queue .

The Committee did not mince words in describing the conduct of the ongoing Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME particularly in most private centres in Kano state as shabby, noting that education standard must not be compromised on the excuse of new innovations.

Goro , who is the member representing Fagge Federal constituency vow to liaise with concerned authorities to make a case on the need for more centres to be created in Kano to ease the problems bedeviling the exercise, noting that only 26 centres were accredited to accommodate 75,000 JAMB candidates in the state.

The law maker commenting after visiting government CBT centres in farawa and Gorondutse quarters., gave kudos to government centres engaged in the conduct of the exercise, saying in his assessment they performed better.

