Poor Performance: Reps To Summon JAMB, CBT Operators

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI

The Federal House of Representative committee on Tertiary institution has disclosed that the management of  Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB and accredited CBT operators would be summoned over the ugly experience that trailed the admission exercise.

Chairman of the house committee, Hon Aminu Suleiman Goro, who on Thursday conducted an inspection tour of CBT centres around  Kano metropolis lamented over what he describes  as  poor atmospheric condition, long queue and poor coordination, in most of the private centres, he visited.

He berate a situation, where students slated to sit for the examination by 9:am as at 11:am  were still struggling on an endless queue .

The Committee did not mince words in describing the  conduct of the ongoing Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME particularly  in most  private centres in Kano state as shabby, noting that education standard  must not be compromised on the excuse of  new innovations.

Goro , who is the member representing Fagge Federal constituency vow to liaise with concerned authorities to make a case on the need for more centres to be created in Kano to ease the problems bedeviling the exercise, noting that only 26 centres were accredited  to accommodate  75,000 JAMB candidates in the state.

The law maker commenting after visiting  government CBT  centres in farawa and Gorondutse quarters., gave kudos to government centres engaged in the  conduct of  the exercise, saying in his assessment  they performed  better.

 

