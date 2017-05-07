Pages Navigation Menu

Pope blasts Trump, US, for using ‘mother’ to describe bomb

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United States and its president, Donald Trump, have been criticised by Pope Francis over the naming of the US military’s biggest non-nuclear explosive as “Mother of All Bombs”. Pope stated that the word “mother” should not be used in reference to any deadly weapon. The Pope said he was ashamed when he heard the […]

