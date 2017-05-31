Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope Francis appoints new priest in Nigeria

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pope Francis has appointed Hilary Dechelem as parish priest of Church of Immaculate Conception Upper hill, Makurdi as Bishop of Bauchi Diocese. Ralph Madu, General Secretary, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, on Wednesday in Abuja announced this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria. The ordination date for the Bishop-elect is yet to …

The post Pope Francis appoints new priest in Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.