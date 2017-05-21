Pages Navigation Menu

Pope names cardinals for Laos, Mali, Sweden, Spain, Salvador

Washington Post

Pope names cardinals for Laos, Mali, Sweden, Spain, Salvador
Washington Post
VATICAN CITY — In a surprise announcement Sunday, Pope Francis named new cardinals for Spain, El Salvador and three countries where Catholics are a tiny minority: Mali, Laos and Sweden. “Their origin, from different parts of the world, manifests the …
