Pope puts off visit to South Sudan amid reported security concerns

Pope Francis will not visit South Sudan this year, the Vatican said on Tuesday, after an Italian newspaper reported that a mooted trip had been put off because it was considered too dangerous.

South Sudan is suffering from famine and a civil war that started more than three years ago.

Francis was planning a trip with the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who represents the majority religion in the country on Oct. 15.

“A possible trip has been under study, but it will not take place this year,” Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said.

He reacted to a report by Rome-based paper Il Messaggero, according to which the decision not to go was taken “a few days ago” after a delegation that went to South Sudan concluded that security was too precarious.

Francis had said in February that he was considering a trip to South Sudan.

On May 3, the Catholic Archbishop of the South Sudanese capital, Juba, Paulino Loro, told the La Stampa newspaper that he was working to welcome Francis and Welby in the city on Oct. 15.

The pope’s only scheduled trips for the rest of the year include a visit to Colombia on Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, and one to Bangladesh and India during dates that have yet to be confirmed.

The post Pope puts off visit to South Sudan amid reported security concerns appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

